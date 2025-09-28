Asean to prioritize mitigating trade disruptions, says Malaysian official

OVERCOMING trade disruptions caused by protectionism and the rise of unilateral trade measures remain a top priority for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said here on Friday.

In a press briefing following the conclusion of the 57th Asean Economic Ministers Meeting and Related Meetings, Zafrul said he and his counterparts stressed their shared commitment to uphold a free, fair, inclusive, rules-based, and nondiscriminatory multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) principles at its core.

“At the Asean level, we continue to support the rule-based multilateral trading system with the WTO principles as core,” he said.

He added that Asean will continue to constructively engage with all external partners and that Asean also stands ready to deepen economic cooperation that delivers mutual benefits for the grouping and its partners.

On the efforts to respond to United States’ tariffs, Zafrul said the Asean Economic Committee Council meeting will convene at the end of October to discuss the latest issues related to the tariffs and that Malaysia is currently evaluating the impact on its industries following the latest tariff imposition on pharmaceutical products, furniture, automotive and aerospace parts.

“For us, we continue to support multilateralism and continue to diversify, strengthen our companies,” he said.

Malaysia is the chair of Asean for 2025, and is hosting the Asean Summit and related summits under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

Established in 1967, the grouping includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. / Xinhua