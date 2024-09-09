Asian markets dip after Wall Street had its worst week in nearly 18 months

ASIAN stocks fell Monday after another rout hit Wall Street on Friday, as a highly anticipated update on the U.S. job market came in weak enough to add to worries about the economy.

The Nikkei 225 index was hovering around its lowest level in almost a month during morning trading, and it slipped 0.5 percent to close at 36,215.75. Japan’s gross domestic product grew by an annualized 2.9 percent in the second quarter, according to revised data from the Cabinet Office released on Monday.

This was below expectations.

“Any broader risk aversion may have an amplified effect on Japanese equities, with safe-haven flows potentially supporting the yen, which is looked upon as negative for the country’s exporters,” Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, said in a commentary.

The U.S. dollar was trading at less than 143 Japanese yen in Monday trading.

Stocks in Chinese markets also racked up losses after worse-than-expected inflation data disappointed investors. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed deflationary pressure continues to loom large, as the consumer price index grew by 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, while the producer price index, which measures costs for manufacturing, was down 1.8 percent compared to August last year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 2.2 percent to 17,068.34 and the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.2 percent, at 2,731.70.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3 percent to 7,988.10. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.4 percent to 2,534.11.

U.S. futures and oil prices were higher. / AP