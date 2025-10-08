Astrolabio slated to fight in US anew vs. Akitsugi

FORMER world title contender Vincent Astrolabio returns to action in the United States, where he will take on undefeated Japanese fighter Katsuma Akitsugi on Nov. 7, 2025, at the Jenkins Arena-RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

The 28-year-old Astrolabio makes another appearance on American soil after two years. His last bout in the US was in 2023, when he suffered a majority decision defeat to Jason Moloney in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title fight -- his first attempt at a world championship.

Astrolabio’s second shot at a world title came a year later, when he challenged undefeated Japanese superstar Junto Nakatani in Japan and was knocked out in the opening round.

Astrolabio bounced back with a first-round knockout of one-time world title challenger Prasitsak Phaprom in the Philippines.

On the other hand, Akitsugi, a US-based Japanese, has maintained an impressive unbeaten run since turning pro in 2018.

He’s no stranger to fighting against Filipinos. His last two victories were against Pinoy opponents. He knocked out Aston Palicte in six rounds last year and defeated former sparring partner Jonas Sultan by unanimous decision last July 12.

Astrolabio is currently rated No. 9 by the WBO, while Akitsugi is ranked No. 14 by the International Boxing Federation.

Astrolabio is 20-5 with 15 knockouts, while Akitsugi has an unblemished slate of 13-0 with three knockouts. / EKA