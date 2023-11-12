Balance scoring help Cavs take down Warriors

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers stayed poised when things turned testy, and that showed J.B. Bickerstaff plenty about his team at this early stage.

Donovan Mitchell got the best of Golden State and Draymond Green, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals on a night Green was ejected, and the Cavs beat the Warriors 118-110 on Sunday (PH time).

Green pushed Mitchell with his shoulder and sent him out of bounds as Cleveland’s Caris LeVert drove for a layup. Then, as Green brought the ball across midcourt moments later, Mitchell chased him down and instigated a heated interaction.

Officials went to replay review and that’s how they determined Green’s infraction, calling Mitchell for a personal foul.

Bickerstaff talks to his team about how to handle such situations.

“It’s our guys standing up for themselves and protecting themselves,” Bickerstaff said. “There was a play before where Donovan was hit in the back. And we’ve talked about it, that we don’t back down from anybody.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points to lead the Warriors, who lost fiery forward Green at the 6:23 mark of the third quarter with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

LeVert scored 22 points, and Darius Garland contributed 19 points, six rebounds, four assists with five steals. Mobley added 19 points and two more of his team’s season-high 13 steals in one of the most balanced performances by Cleveland yet this season.

Curry has gone 10 straight games with four or more 3-pointers to start the season, the first time it’s been done in NBA history according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Curry, who scored 17 of his points in the first half as the Warriors trailed 68-52 at the break, also became the 35th player in NBA history to reach 22,000 career points.