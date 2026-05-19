Billie Jean King finally earns college degree at 82

TENNIS legend Billie Jean King celebrated a different kind of victory on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (PH time), after finally earning her college degree — 65 years after she first enrolled at Cal State Los Angeles.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the 82-year-old sports and equality icon received her Bachelor of Arts degree in history during commencement ceremonies at the Shrine Auditorium, joining around 6,000 graduates from the Class of 2026.

“It’s never too late, whatever age you are, whatever your abilities are, go for it if you want it,” King reportedly said after the ceremony.

Dressed in a black graduation gown accented by a personalized gold stole, hot pink glasses, and royal blue sneakers, King said finishing her degree meant more to her than she expected.

“My hope is that one other person will go back to school,” she said.

King first enrolled at Cal State LA in 1961, the same year she won the first of her 20 Wimbledon titles. At the time, women athletes received little financial support compared to male players.

“Financial support wasn’t available to women in 1961,” King told graduates in

her speech.

She eventually left school to pursue tennis full-time, becoming one of the sport’s greatest champions with 39 Grand Slam titles and a historic victory over Bobby Riggs in the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes.”

King also helped establish the modern women’s professional tour while advocating for equal prize money and opportunities for

women athletes.

The AP reported that King, whose bronze statue stands outside the university’s physical education building, is the first member of her immediate family to graduate from college.

During her speech, King emphasized inclusion and perseverance.

“We can never understand inclusion unless we’ve been excluded,” she said.

She also joked with the audience after a crying baby interrupted her speech, asking, “Is it that bad?”

King ended her address with the rallying cry “Si se puede!” (“Yes you can!”), drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Despite her remarkable achievements, King admitted she always felt unfinished without her diploma.

“I said, ‘Don’t ever say graduated, I haven’t earned it yet,’” she recalled. / LBG