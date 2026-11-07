Blazers brace for giant test

THE San Antonio Spurs and 7-foot-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama will head to the home court of the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland in the National Basketball Association (NBA) action on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, PH time).

Fresh off a historic outing where he erupted for a jaw-dropping 54 points, 24 rebounds, and eight blocks against the Dallas Mavericks, Wembanyama arrives in Portland riding high on confidence.

Portland is not backing down, though, as it’s off to one of its hottest NBA starts with a 6-1 (win-loss) card despite All-Star guard Ja Morant remaining sidelined as he recovers from an injury.

Wembanyama is all over the court in the past eight games for the Spurs, averaging 29.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 4.5 blocks.

Against Dallas, Wembanyama became the first player in over 50 years, joining legends Bob McAdoo and Wilt Chamberlain, to record such an extraordinary statistical line.

The matchup against last year’s Western Conference champion Spurs stands as a giant test to prove if the Blazers are for real this season.

With this in mind, Portland is sharpening its defensive schemes for Wembanyama, with big man Donovan Clingan, defensive forward Toumani Camara, and perimeter stoppers Matisse Thybulle and Jerami Grant leading the charge.

On the offensive end, one of the key reasons for Portland is the resurgence of Damian Lillard, who posted 20 points or more in the past three games for Portland.

The veteran combo guard had steady numbers with 22 points against the Utah Jazz, followed by 20- and 25-point outings against the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, respectively. / RSC