Blazers, Mavs, Warriors victorious

DENI Avdija delivered a dominant triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 115-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night (Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, PH time).

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the Blazers led for nearly the entire contest, securing their second consecutive win.

Portland received a major boost from rookie Donovan Clingan, who notched a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Toumani Camara finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Luke Kornet scored 20 points and Julian Champagnie added 20 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio, which saw its two-game winning streak end.

The Spurs were without All-Star center Victor Wembanyama, sidelined by left knee soreness, and Devin Vassell, who is dealing with a strained left adductor.

Portland never trailed in the first half, stretching its lead to 15 points while San Antonio struggled from deep, shooting just 3-for-12 on three-pointers.

The Spurs grabbed their only lead with five minutes left in the third quarter when Kelly Olynyk converted a free throw following an off-ball foul on Champagnie’s three-point attempt to make it 74-71. The edge lasted just 18 seconds before former Spurs forward Sidy Cissoko answered with a three-pointer.

The Trail Blazers followed with a 12-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to open a 93-80 lead with 10:36 remaining.

San Antonio rallied once more, pulling within 111-110 on De’Aaron Fox’s steal and assist to Stephon Castle for a breakaway dunk with 1:36 to play. Portland responded as it had all night, efficiently rebuilding its cushion to close out the win.

Fox finished with 19 points and Castle added 16. Portland went 19-for-45 from three-point range, while San Antonio was 10-for-31.

Mavericks 110, Rockets 104

Anthony Davis recorded 26 points and 12 rebounds, and Max Christie scored 24 points while hitting four of six from beyond the arc as Dallas beat Houston 110-104, the AP reported.

The Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak and have now won six of their last seven home games, including two against the Rockets.

Dallas saw a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter trimmed to 106-101 with 1:07 remaining before Christie, who ranks fourth in the NBA at 45.9 percent shooting from three-point range, drove in for a clinching dunk.

Kevin Durant scored 34 points, playing the entire second half with four fouls, as Houston’s four-game winning streak ended. Amen Thompson had 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Tari Eason added 19 points and 10 boards.

Warriors 123, Jazz 114

Stephen Curry scored 31 points, including six three-pointers, as Golden State beat Utah 123-114, welcoming back its regular rotation after a short-handed loss to the Thunder the night before.

Curry poured in 20 points in the third quarter, making six of seven shots, including back-to-back three-pointers that swung the momentum.

Lauri Markkanen scored 35 points for the Jazz, shooting 9-for-12 in the first half. Keyonte George had 22 points and nine assists for Utah.

Curry returned after missing one game with a sprained left ankle, while Jimmy Butler contributed 15 points and seven assists after an illness sidelined him in the previous game.

Elsewhere, Minnesota won 125-115 at Miami, the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 134-117, Philadelphia defeated New York 130-119, Charlotte topped Chicago 112-99, and Boston rolled past the LA Clippers 146-115. / LBG