Blue Jays even World Series

VLADIMIR Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer and Shane Bieber delivered another solid outing as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6–2 in Game 4 on Tuesday evening (Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, PH time), the World Series at two games apiece.

Andres Gimenez, Bo Bichette, and Addison Barger each drove in runs during a decisive four-run seventh inning that helped the Blue Jays bounce back from their crushing 18-inning loss in Game 3. The victory guarantees the series will return to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday.

Making his first career World Series start, Shohei Ohtani pitched into the seventh but was tagged for four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six. After reaching base nine times in Game 3, Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts at the plate in Game 4.

The Dodgers’ offense has now managed just three runs over the past 20 innings, dating back to the eighth inning of Game 3.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is set for Wednesday (Thursday in PH) at Dodger Stadium.

Enrique Hernández gave Los Angeles a 1–0 lead in the second inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Max Muncy, but the Blue Jays answered in the third.

Guerrero launched a two-run shot to left-center off Ohtani — his seventh home run of the postseason and first of the World Series — to put Toronto ahead 2–1.

When Bieber struck out Ohtani on a foul tip in the third, it ended Ohtani’s World Series record streak of 11 straight plate appearances reaching base, which stretched across Games 2–4.

Bieber (2–0) allowed one run on four hits over 5⅓ innings, walking three and striking out three.

Ohtani (2–1) exited in the seventh after consecutive hits by Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement. Reliever Anthony Banda came on and gave up an RBI single to Gimenez, followed by a run-scoring groundout from Ty France and RBI singles from Bichette and Barger to make it 6–1.

The Dodgers added a consolation run in the ninth on Tommy Edman’s RBI groundout.

Toronto played without injured leadoff man George Springer, who hurt his right side during Game 3. / From the wires