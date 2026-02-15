Boko Haram kills 2, abducts 19

YAOUNDE — Boko Haram militants raided four communities in Cameroon’s Far North Region late Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, killing two people and abducting 19 others, security sources said.

Attackers struck villages while residents slept. They opened fire indiscriminately, a regional security official said.

“The terrorists attacked villagers using guns, machetes, knives and clubs. Those who tried to flee were caught and killed on the spot,” the official said.

Women and children were among those abducted. The army launched a search-and-rescue operation, the source said.

Boko Haram has been active in the region since 2014. It is notorious for targeting civilians and often kidnaps victims for ransom. / XINHUA