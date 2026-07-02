Boston trades Brown to rival Philly

With the trade, the Celtics get George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, while the 76ers receive the 2024 Finals MVP, Brown.

Boston and Philadelphia had a long history of rivalry dating back to the early years of the league. The recent addition to that was when the No. 7 seed Philadelphia pulled off an upset against the second-seeded Boston in the first round of the 2026 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs.

“Could be the worst trade ever for Celtics. Paul George is 36, and Jaylen Brown is 29 and in his prime,” a netizen commented on Facebook.

Brown is coming off the best individual season of his career, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He was also an MVP candidate in the 2025-26 NBA season.

George, on the other hand, who was once an MVP candidate himself, normed 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season with Philadelphia.

The trade put an end to the combo of Jayson Tatum and Brown, who led the Celtics to their 2024 NBA championship, which is Boston’s 18th NBA championship.

Brown is set to play alongside big man Joel Embiid and combo guard Tyrese Maxey, while Tatum now partners with George and receives support from Payton Pritchard, Derrick White and Mitchell Robinson.

“The Boston and Philadelphia game would be fun and exciting to watch,” wrote a netizen. / RSC