BPI logs P38.6 billion in net income in first 9 months

BANK of the Philippine Islands hit a historical high for nine-month net income, ending the period with earnings of P38.6 billion, up 26.4 percent versus the prior year, delivering a return on equity of 15.6 percent.

Sustained loan and margin growth, as well as tempered provisions, were the main drivers of the strong financial performance.

Total revenues ramped up 15.3 percent to P100.9 billion year-to-date, which is attributable to the 24.5 percent increase in net interest income to P76.8 billion, as the average asset base expanded 8.1 percent and net interest margin widened 54 basis points to 4.07 percent.