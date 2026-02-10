Brawl marks Piston’s win over Hornets

CADE Cunningham tallied 33 points and nine rebounds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 110-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night (Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

The win snapped the Hornets’ nine-game winning streak in a volatile contest marked by a brawl and five total ejections, including Charlotte coach Charles Lee, who had to be restrained from going after an official during the fourth quarter.

Duncan Robinson contributed 18 points for Detroit, while Jalen Duren added 15 before his role in igniting the third-quarter melee led to his ejection. Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 24 points, supported by 20-point performances from both LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel.

The game’s primary confrontation began midway through the third quarter when Duren, fouled by Moussa Diabate on a drive, struck Diabate in the face with an open hand.

The ensuing scuffle lasted over 30 seconds and involved Miles Bridges charging Duren, while Isaiah Stewart left the bench to confront Bridges.

Following a review, Diabate, Bridges, Duren, and Stewart were all ejected from the game.

The intensity reached a fever pitch in the final period when Lee was tossed after Grant Williams collided with Detroit’s Paul Reed.

Charlotte narrowed the deficit to four points in the final minute, but Miller and Knueppel missed their three-pointers on the next possession.

Tobias Harris hit a jumper to put the Pistons up by six with 40 seconds left.

Ball answered with a driving layup to trim the lead to four with 17 seconds remaining, but Cunningham sealed the win by making two free throws in the dying seconds.

Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 123-115, New Orleans Pelicans defeated Sacramento Kings 120-94, Utah edged Miami 115-111, Orlando Magic beat Milwaukee Bucks 118-99, Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Atlanta Hawks 138-116, Cleveland won 119-117 at Denver, Oklahoma City triumphed 119-110 over the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors beat Memphis Grizzlies, and the Portland Trail Blazers topped the Philadelphia 76ers. / LBG