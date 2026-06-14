Brazil, Morocco draw group match opener

BRAZIL settled for a 1-1 draw against Morocco, thanks to the equalizing goal of Vinícius Júnior in a high-profile group match of the 2026 World Cup in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday (Sunday, June 14, 2026, PH time).

The match between the sixth-ranked Brazil and seventh-ranked Morocco was highly anticipated, as they were the only top-10 teams to meet in the first round of the expanded 48-nation World Cup tournament.

It did not disappoint as Morocco showed dominant force early with Ismael Saibari drawing first blood in the 21st minute, before Brazil’s Júnior evened the score 11

minutes later.

Brazil star Neymar is recovering from a torn right calf and did not suit up for the game.

Widely considered a football nation, Brazil is raring to win its first World Cup title since 2002. / RSC