Brazil’s Lula calls for Latin American unity

BRAZILIAN President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, said he will not accept any leader from another country daring “to speak arrogantly to Brazil,” as he defended the creation of a “Latin American doctrine” to strengthen regional independence from external pressures.

“We want to build a Latin American doctrine, with Latin American teachers and students, so that we can dream of an independent continent — one where no president from another country will ever again dare to speak arrogantly to Brazil, because we will not accept it,” Lula said during an event with high school students in the municipality of Sao Bernardo do Campo.

On the defense of sovereignty, Lula said it is not a matter of courage but of “dignity and character.”

The remarks came as Brazil and the United States began thawing relations following the tariffs of up to 50 percent imposed by Washington on Brazilian goods since early August.

Lula said Wednesday that Brazil and the United States would hold a formal bilateral meeting to discuss the additional tariffs, following his virtual conversation earlier this month with U.S. President Donald Trump. / XINHUA