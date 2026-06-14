Brown bags NBA crown just 18 months after being fired

VETERAN coach Mike Brown won his first NBA championship as a head coach, and did it in style, going all the way with the New York Knicks, 18 months after being fired by the Sacramento Kings.

Brown joined the Knicks in July 2025, following his firing as head coach of the Kings after a practice and before a team flight that left the basketball scene stunned.

The 56-year-old bench tactician previously won NBA titles, one with the Spurs in 2003 and thrice with the Golden State Warriors dynasty, all as an assistant coach.

Brown’s coaching career started in 1997 as an assistant with the Washington Wizards, Spurs and Indiana Pacers before becoming a head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers that featured the young LeBron James.

“It’s amazing. It’s surreal,” Brown said after New York beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5. “I still can’t believe it’s happened. I’m pinching myself.” / RSC