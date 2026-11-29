THE Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a stunning win after bringing down former champion and heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder, 119-111, in National Basketball Association (NBA) action at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, PH time).

Milwaukee overcame the visiting Thunder behind notable performances from Ryan Rollins, Kel’el Ware, and Ousmane Dieng to notch just its third win in 21 games this season.

Rollins dropped 28 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers to go with six assists in 38 minutes of playing time, while Ware notched a double-double of 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dieng nearly recorded a triple-double with 13 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

Two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced the losing Thunder with 30 points and eight assists.

The Bucks (3-18) remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, while the Thunder (10-10) dropped to 10th place in the West.

In the other games, the Orlando Magic routed the Washington Wizards, 116-91; the Brooklyn Nets edged out the Charlotte Hornets, 118-116; the Chicago Bulls slipped past the Indiana Pacers, 108-107; and the Houston Rockets dominated the Philadelphia 76ers, 131-93. / RSC