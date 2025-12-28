Bucks down Bulls as Antetokounmpo shines in comeback

THE Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Chicago Bulls’ five-game winning streak with a 112-103 victory on Saturday night (Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, PH time), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points in his return from an eight-game absence.

The two-time MVP, sidelined since Dec. 3 with a right calf strain, added eight rebounds in 25 minutes. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Antetokounmpo would be on a minutes restriction.

Ryan Rollins scored 20 points and Bobby Portis added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, which had dropped six of eight games.

Leading 95-94 midway through the fourth quarter, the Bucks pulled away behind back-to-back three-pointers from Rollins and AJ Green during an 8-0 run. Chicago never got closer than three points the rest of the way.

Nikola Vucevic and Coby White scored 16 points apiece for the Bulls, while Josh Giddey had 13.

Antetokounmpo had 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first half to help Milwaukee take a 54-50 lead at the break. The Bucks are now 9-8 with him in the lineup and 3-11 without him.

Suns 123, Pelicans 114

Devin Booker scored 20 points, including two clutch jumpers, as the Phoenix Suns completed a two-game sweep of their back-to-back set with a 123-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Seven Suns scored in double figures, led by Dillon Brooks with 18 points. Trey Murphy III paced New Orleans with 24 points, while Zion Williamson scored 22 off the bench.

The game turned chippy in the third quarter after the Pelicans trimmed the margin to 73-71. Following a whistle, Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Suns center Mark Williams traded blows. Both players were ejected.

According to the AP report, the two tangled after the 7-foot-1 Williams set a ball screen on the 6-foot Alvarado, who pushed Williams out of the way. After the whistle, Williams shoved Alvarado in the back and a fight ensued.

Magic 127, Nuggets 126

Anthony Black scored a career-high 38 points and Desmond Bane made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left as the Orlando Magic edged the Denver Nuggets 127-126 despite another triple-double from Nikola Jokic.

Jokic finished with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists for his 180th career triple-double and 16th of the season, moving within one of Oscar Robertson for second on the NBA’s all-time list.

Jamal Murray scored 24 points for Denver but missed a long jumper at the buzzer after Orlando completed a 17-point comeback.

Elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-107, Houston Rockets defeated Cleveland Cavaliers 117-100, Miami Heat routed Indiana Pacers 142-116, Brooklyn won 123-107 at Minnesota, Utah topped San Antonio 127-114 and New York edged Atlanta 128-125. / LBG