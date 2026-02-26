Bucks slip past Cavs

KEVIN Porter Jr. scored 20 points and Ryan Rollins added 18 as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers, 118-116, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press (AP), the victory was Milwaukee’s fifth in its last six games.

The Cavaliers appeared to tie the game at the buzzer on Jarrett Allen’s basket underneath the rim, but officials ruled that time had expired. Allen finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland played without James Harden, who broke his right thumb Tuesday night in a home win over New York. Donovan Mitchell (strained right groin) and Evan Mobley also sat out. The Bucks were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 13th straight game because of a strained right calf.

Jaylon Tyson pulled Cleveland within 116-114 with two free throws. After Milwaukee’s Kyle Kuzma missed a three-pointer, Dennis Schroder tied the game at 116 with 35.6 seconds left on a drive from the right side of the lane.

Porter then knocked down a jumper from the free-throw line with 20.2 seconds remaining to give the Bucks the lead for good.

Schroder, who was acquired from Sacramento on Feb. 1, scored 26 points — his highest total in nine games with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers dropped their second game in 10 outings and slipped to fourth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind New York.

Spurs 110, Raptors 107

In Toronto, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Raptors 110-107, extending their season-best winning streak to 10 games despite an off-night from Victor Wembanyama, the AP reported.

Devin Vassell paced the Spurs with 21 points, while De’Aaron Fox chipped in 20.

Wembanyama struggled from the field, shooting just 3-of-12 for 12 points, but he remained a defensive force with five blocks — including a critical stop on Jakob Poeltl in the final minute.

Toronto’s Brandon Ingram had a chance to tie the game late, but his three-pointer missed the mark, allowing San Antonio to secure their fifth consecutive victory over the Raptors.

Pistons 124, Thunder 116

In Detroit, Jalen Duren recorded 29 points and 15 rebounds, while Cade Cunningham posted 29 points and 13 assists to lead the Pistons past the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder, 124-116, in a matchup of conference leaders.

Oklahoma City was without five of its top six scorers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), Chet Holmgren (back), Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) and Jalen Williams (hamstring). Isaiah Joe, the only one of the group to start, exited at halftime due to a bruised hip.

Duncan Robinson contributed 16 points for East-leading Detroit, which improved to 43-14 after winning six of its last seven games.

Jaylin Williams had a career-high 30 points for the defending champion Thunder and Cason Wallace added 23. Oklahoma City fell to 45-15 after winning five of its previous six games.

Elsewhere, Golden State defeated Memphis 133-112, the Houston Rockets routed the Sacramento Kings 128-97, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 103-84. / LBG