Buzz-cut Alcaraz advances

CARLOS Alcaraz showed up at the U.S. Open on Monday (Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, PH time) with a fresh look: a shaved head.

The No. 2 seed at Flushing Meadows caused a stir with his buzz cut before stepping onto Arthur Ashe Stadium and defeating big-serving Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in just over two hours at night.

Alcaraz, 22, produced a clean performance, finishing with only 17 unforced errors, winning 50 of 58 first-serve points, saving all three break points he faced, and breaking Opelka three times. The Spaniard, who won the title in New York two years ago, improved to 19-0 in opening matches at Grand Slam tournaments.

Before taking the court, Alcaraz bumped into golf star Rory McIlroy, who jokingly rubbed his stubbled scalp. Only last week, when he played in the U.S. Open’s mixed doubles event, Alcaraz still sported a full head of hair.

After the victory, he turned to the crowd to gauge reactions. “I got to ask the people if they like the new haircut or not. Did you like it, guys?” he said, drawing loud cheers. “I think they like it,” he added with a grin.

Not everyone was impressed. Frances Tiafoe, a close friend and 2022 semifinal opponent, was blunt: “It’s horrible. It’s terrible. It’s definitely terrible. That’s my guy, though. Funny, I looked at him, and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic.’”

Tiafoe continued: “I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it’s horrendous. But at the end of the day, it’s Carlos, and that’s my guy.”

Elsewhere Monday, Madison Keys endured a shocking early exit. The No. 6 seed and reigning Australian Open champion committed 89 unforced errors — including 14 double-faults — in a 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5 loss to 82nd-ranked Renata Zarazua of Mexico.

Teenagers also drew attention. Brazilian João Fonseca, who turned 19 last week, won his U.S. Open debut by edging Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-3 in front of vocal compatriots. Canada’s 18-year-old Vicky Mboko, seeded 22nd, fell to two-time major champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2.

Veterans said goodbye. Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, 35, played her final match, losing to Diane Parry 6-1, 6-0. Caroline Garcia, a semifinalist here in 2022, also bowed out of her last tournament with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 defeat to Kamilla Rakhimova.

Tiafoe advanced with a straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

And in the night’s emotional moment, Venus Williams — cheered loudly with every point — lost to 11th seed Karolina Muchova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

The 44-year-old, who announced this would be her final season, received a standing ovation as fans saluted her farewell to Grand Slam tennis. / FROM THE WIREs