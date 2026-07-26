Caldwell-Pope to join 76ers’ party

VETERAN and two-time NBA champion Caldwell-Pope will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers to reunite with his former teammate LeBron James and add firepower to already loaded Philadelphia 76ers.

Caldwell-Pope has reached a buyout agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies and is set to sign a one-year contract worth $3.9 million with the 76ers after clearing waivers from his current team.

James and Caldwell-Pope played together in Los Angeles and won the 2020 NBA championship inside a bubble. The latter went on to win another title with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. / RSC