Cambodia records 1st Bird Flu case

PHNOM PENH — A 30-year-old man from Kampot province in southwest Cambodia tested positive for H5N1 human avian influenza, the first confirmed case this year, the Ministry of Health said Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.

“The man had the symptoms of fever, cough and abdominal pain,” the statement said. “With intensive care from a team of doctors, the patient has recovered and returned home on Feb. 14.”

The patient lives in Meanrith village in Tuek Chhou district.

Investigations revealed dead chickens at the patient’s house were cooked three days before he fell ill, the statement said.

Health authorities are investigating the source of the infection and examining suspected cases or contacts to prevent a community outbreak.

Tamiflu (oseltamivir), an antiviral drug, was distributed to people who had direct contact with the man, the

statement said.

H5N1 influenza typically spreads among sick poultry but can sometimes infect humans. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and severe respiratory illness. / XINHUA