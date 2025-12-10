Cambodian athletes withdrawn from SEA Games underway in Thailand: report

BANGKOK -- A contingent of Cambodian athletes has abruptly withdrawn from the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games currently underway in Thailand, citing safety concerns from their families back home amid escalating border tensions, Thai media reported on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

According to Thai online news outlet Khaosod, Vath Chamroeun, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, has notified the SEA Games Federation that Cambodia has decided to withdraw from the current SEA Games due to the ongoing tense situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Vath Chamroeun stated that families of the athletes are concerned that further escalation of the situation may jeopardize the athletes' safe return home. Therefore, Cambodia has decided to repatriate its athletes who have already arrived in Thailand for the Games as soon as possible.

The 33rd SEA Games kicked off on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in Bangkok, and the Cambodian athlete delegation participated in the opening ceremony parade of nations. (Xinhua)