Canada break through

CANADA reached the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for the first time in its history after edging South Africa, 1-0, on Monday, June 29, 2026 (PH time), the Xinhua news agency reported.

Stephen Eustaquio emerged as the hero, scoring the winning goal in second-half stoppage time after a headed clearance fell kindly to him outside the penalty area. The Canadian midfielder struck a first-time shot into the bottom corner in the 92nd minute to seal the

historic victory.

“We worked a lot to get this victory. We just kept believing and kept pushing. It was an amazing goal,” said Eustaquio, who was named Player of

the Match.

“When I shot, I felt everyone shot with me. Everybody put a little bit of power on it and it went to the back of the net, so I’m very happy,”

he added.

As reported by Xinhua, the Round of 32 encounter featured two nations advancing beyond the World Cup group stage for the first time.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch made several lineup changes, including handing central defender Moise Bombito his first World Cup start after recovering from injury. Liam Millar returned on the left wing, replacing Ali Ahmed, while Tani Oluwaseyi started in attack in place of Cyle Larin.

Star defender Alphonso Davies, who missed all three Group B matches, came off the bench in the 75th minute and immediately energized Canada’s attack with his passing and pace.

Marsch praised his players for staying focused despite having to leave home soil for the knockout stage.

“We were disappointed to have to leave Canada, given the fanfare and passion around everything for the World Cup and our team,” Marsch said. “But the guys quickly refocused and knew that this was a massive opportunity.”

South Africa, meanwhile, made just one change to the side that defeated South Korea in its final Group A match, with midfielder Teboho Mokoena returning

from suspension.

“It was a difficult game, but I knew beforehand because I analyzed the opponent. They have power and speed. We hoped we had an answer for that, but it was not always the case,” South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.

At 74 years and 79 days old, Broos became the oldest coach to manage a team in a World Cup knockout match.

According to Xinhua, Canada nearly broke the deadlock just before halftime when Bombito’s header from a corner was cleared off the goal line by defender Aubrey Modiba. Moments later, Tajon Buchanan fired from close range, only for goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to make a

superb save.

The second half remained evenly contested until Davies’ introduction gave Canada fresh attacking impetus, setting the stage for Eustaquio’s dramatic winner.

Canada will next face either the Netherlands or Morocco for a place in

the quarterfinals.

“We will try to make Morocco and the Netherlands see our game and feel [that] if they go through, they’re going to get the hardest game they’re going to face in this World Cup,” Eustaquio said.

/ LBG