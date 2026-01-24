Canada shrugs off ‘Peace Board’ snub

CANADIAN Foreign Minister Anita Anand said Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, the federal government will continue to pursue its objectives for peace in Gaza “regardless” of exclusion from a US-led initiative, local media reported.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Anand responded to questions regarding US President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind Canada’s invitation to the “Board of Peace,” which Trump announced Thursday night on social media.

“We will continue to ensure that Canada does whatever possible to ensure that humanitarian aid flows, and that there is a ceasefire that is maintained and that Hamas disarms,” Anand said. “Those are Canadian values, those are our values, and we will continue to pursue them, regardless.”

While the minister did not clarify whether the federal government learned of the disinvitation through official channels or social media, she emphasized her ongoing diplomatic engagement. “I am constantly in touch with my G7 counterparts,” she noted. / XINHUA