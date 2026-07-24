Carapaz conquers Stage 18; Pogacar keeps yellow jersey

ECUADOR’S Richard Carapaz produced a perfectly timed attack on the final climb to capture Stage 18 of the Tour de France on Thursday (Friday, July 24, 2026, PH time), while race leader Tadej Pogacar safely retained his commanding overall advantage.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Carapaz broke away about three kilometers from the summit of the final ascent to the Orcieres-Merlette ski station and rode solo to his second career Tour stage victory, finishing 45 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Mauro Schmid and American Matteo Jorgenson.

“This is a wonderful victory. I dedicate it to my family,” Carapaz said, according to AP.

The 33-year-old Ecuadorian, who won the 2019 Giro d’Italia, was allowed to stay clear as Pogacar and the main contenders for the general classification chose not to chase, with Carapaz sitting only 10th overall and posing no immediate threat to the yellow jersey.

“It’s been a special day. It took a lot of hard work,” Carapaz said. “This is the most rewarding thing for me, knowing that the work I put in has paid off.”

Pogacar crossed the finish line in the main favorites’ group alongside Belgian Remco Evenepoel and UAE Emirates XRG teammate Isaac Del Toro, preserving his overall lead as he continues his bid for a third consecutive Tour de France title and a fifth overall crown.

The Slovenian retained a lead of 4:32 over Evenepoel, while the 22-year-old Del Toro remained third, 6:51 behind.

The 185-kilometer stage marked the first of three consecutive Alpine tests, featuring an early Category 1 climb over Cote d’Engins before finishing atop the Category 1 ascent to Orcieres-Merlette.

Carapaz briefly survived a scare when he narrowly avoided a fan standing on the road during his breakaway, but he maintained his rhythm before dropping Jorgenson and Schmid on the final climb.

“This final climb was tough and suited my strengths well,” Carapaz said. “This was a hard-fought victory, but just as tough as the first one. It gets harder every year to win here.”

Pogacar, who has already won four stages in this year’s race, said there was little appetite among the overall contenders to pursue the Ecuadorian.

“I think nobody would really commit,” he said.

The 2026 Tour de France concludes Sunday (Monday in PH) on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. / LBG