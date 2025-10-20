Cargo plane skids into sea after landing in Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- A cargo plane skidded into the sea after landing at the Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, October 20, 2025, according to a press release issued by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

The accident occurred at the Hong Kong International Airport around 3:50 a.m. local time, when a B744 cargo aircraft (flight number UAE9788), arriving from Al Maktoum International Airport, United Arab Emirates, had deviated from the north runway after landing.

Preliminary information indicates that the four crew members on board were rescued and sent to the hospital, while two ground staff members were affected and fell into the sea.

According to information from the Hong Kong police and local media, all four crew members aboard the cargo plane were unharmed.

However, a ground service vehicle on the runway is suspected to have collided with the aircraft, and the two people in the vehicle are missing. (Xinhua)