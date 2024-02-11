Cavs extend win steak to season-high 9 games

TORONTO — Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Evan Mobley added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to a season-high nine games by routing the Toronto Raptors 119-95 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Donovan Mitchell scored 15 points and Max Strus had 14 as the surging Cavs won for the 22nd time in 26 games and improved their NBA-best road record to 17-8.

Caris LeVert and Georges Niang each scored 13 points for Cleveland, whose biggest lead was 25. Isaac Okoro scored 12 points and Darius Garland had 11.

“We want to win every game by as much as we can. That’s what I love about this team, there’s a lot of fight and there’s a lot of hunger. Guys want to be great and it’s fun,” Strus said.

The Cavaliers are 11-0 this season when holding opponents below 100 points.