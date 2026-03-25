Cavs outlast Magic

DONOVAN Mitchell exploded for 42 points and James Harden added 26 as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic, 136-131, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, March 25, 2026, PH time) to stretch their winning streak to four games, the Associated Press reported.

Mitchell’s performance marked his sixth 40-point game of the season, tying him for the fourth-most in the league, as the All-Star guard continued his strong play against Orlando.

In 23 regular-season meetings with the Magic, Mitchell has now recorded three 40-point games and is averaging 27.2 points — one of the highest marks by any player against the franchise.

Harden provided early firepower, scoring 22 of his 26 points in the first half, including three three-pointers, to help Cleveland take a 72-68 lead at the break. It was his highest scoring output in the opening two quarters since joining the Cavaliers.

Evan Mobley added an efficient 19 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which improved to 45-27 and remained within 2½ games of the third-running New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cavaliers appeared in control late, building a 114-103 advantage with 9:19 remaining, but the Magic mounted a late push. Wendell Carter Jr. cut the deficit to three with a pair of free throws with 37.5 seconds left, before Mitchell responded with a driving floater with 13.7 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 36 points, including 16 in the opening quarter as the Magic raced to a 39-32 lead after one period. However, he cooled off the rest of the way, shooting 5-of-12 after a hot start.

Orlando, which fell to 38-34, has now lost six straight games and dropped into a three-way tie with Charlotte and Miami for eighth place in the East. Tristan da Silva contributed 18 points, while Desmond Bane and Jamal Cain chipped in 17 apiece.

In other games, the Charlotte Hornets routed the Sacramento Kings 134-90, the New York Knicks edged the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 and Denver held off Phoenix, 125-123. / LBG