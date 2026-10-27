Cavs outlast T-Wolves in overtime

DONOVAN Mitchell scored 26 points, including five in overtime, to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Minnesota Timberwolves, 127-125, on Monday night (Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Mitchell hit a 19-foot fadeaway jumper with 48 seconds remaining to give Cleveland the lead for good after Anthony Edwards tied the game at 121 with a three-pointer.

James Harden added 19 points, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, while Evan Mobley chipped in 18 for the Cavaliers, who extended their home winning streak against Minnesota to four games.

Meleek Thomas, the 34th overall pick in June’s NBA Draft, contributed 16 points in his NBA debut.

Edwards finished 19-of-33 from the field, including five three-pointers on 15 attempts, to record at least 47 points for the seventh time in his five-year career. It was also his highest-scoring game against Cleveland.

Jaden McDaniels scored 14 points before fouling out, while Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 off the bench for Minnesota.

The game featured 15 lead changes and five ties over the final 21 1/2 minutes.

Harden sent the game into overtime by tying the score at 113 with a seven-foot floater from the left corner with 10.4 seconds left in regulation.

Minnesota built a 15-point lead in the second quarter before Cleveland mounted a comeback, with Harden scoring eight points in a 12-0 run.

In overtime, Harden’s free throws gave Cleveland a three-point cushion. Sam Merrill then fouled LaMelo Ball with 9.2 seconds remaining, but Ball missed both free throws. Edwards grabbed the rebound but missed an open three-pointer from the top of the key.

Peyton Watson sealed the victory by sinking two free throws with 3.9 seconds left.

Mavericks 113, Heat 109

Cooper Flagg delivered 29 points and 11 assists, including a crucial late block, as the Dallas Mavericks handed the Miami Heat their fourth straight loss, 113-109.

According to AP, PJ Washington added 20 points, Kyrie Irving scored 18 and Walter Clayton Jr. had 15 for Dallas. Flagg scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and blocked Andrew Wiggins’ potential go-ahead three-pointer with 31 seconds remaining to preserve a two-point Mavericks lead.

The 19-year-old Flagg also collected six rebounds, five steals and three blocks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his first triple-double since joining Miami, finishing with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. Davion Mitchell contributed 21 points for the Heat, who fell to 0-4 for the fifth time in franchise history and for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Grizzlies 110, Jazz 105

Cedric Coward recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Utah Jazz, 110-105, for their second victory over Utah in four games, the AP also reported.

Ty Jerome, who entered Monday as the NBA’s leading scorer, managed just 15 points on 4-of-15 shooting after exploding for 45 in the season opener against the Jazz last week. He also handed out eight assists.

Jaylen Wells added 14 points, while Cameron Boozer and Jerami Grant scored 13 apiece to help Memphis remain unbeaten.

Keyonte George led Utah with 26 points, while Ace Bailey posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Darryn Peterson added 14 points, and Mo Bamba contributed 14 points and seven rebounds in his season debut.

The Jazz played most of the game without two of their top three scorers after Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. sustained injuries early in the first half and did not return.

Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Washington Wizards 110-103, Boston Celtics routed Chicago Bulls 134-99, Oklahoma City Thunder beat Phoenix Suns 125-114, Milwaukee Bucks downed Indiana Pacers 110-102, Houston Rockets prevailed over Atlanta Hawks 120-110, and Golden State won 134-114 at Denver. / LBG