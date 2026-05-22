Cavs return home in survival mode

THE Cleveland Cavaliers must bring their sharpest weapons against the New York Knicks, when they get home at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Game 3 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Finals.

Cleveland is in survival mode after losing two straight games in New York, and will try to avoid a 0-3 hole on Saturday (Sunday, May 24, 2026, PH time).

Questions are now being raised on whether the Cavaliers still have enough gas left in the tank to mount a comeback after enduring back-to-back grueling Game 7 series—first against the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round, and then against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in the East semifinals.

Following their exhausting battles with the Hawks and Pistons, they were immediately blasted by the Knicks with two consecutive losses at Madison Square Garden.

In Game 1, the Knicks pulled away in overtime, 115-104, while in Game 2, New York dominated with a double-digit victory, 109-93.

To bounce back, the Cavs need solid performances from their combo guards, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Crucial support will also be needed from their big men, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, as well as bench spark plugs like Dennis Schröder.

To recall, the Cavaliers were torched in Game 2 by the sizzling hot hands of Josh Hart, who erupted for 26 points, and the sharp vision of Jalen Brunson, who dished out 14 assists.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson revealed that their defense was heavily focused on Brunson, but it backfired as they failed to stop his brilliant playmaking.

“Obviously, we’re loaded up more to him, and he found other guys,” Atkinson said of Brunson. “We just got to find that balance, but 14 assists, credit to him, right? Took away some of the scoring options, blitzed him, gave him different looks.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell expressed that they need to review the game tapes to make the necessary adjustments for Game 3 and avoid falling into an inescapable 0-3 hole. / RSC