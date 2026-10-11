Celtics destroy 76ers at TD Garden

THE Boston Celtics demolished the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers, 144-106, at the TD Garden, sending a clear message that they mean business against their potential East rival on Saturday (Sunday, Oct. 11, PH time) in the National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason game.

The Celtics thrashed the 76ers by 38 points in the debut game of veteran All-Star Paul George, who was acquired via trade for Jaylen Brown.

Payton Pritchard dropped 25 points, four rebounds, and seven assists, while All-Star Jayson Tatum chipped in 23 points for the Celtics.

Paul George scored 13 points, four assists, and five steals in his preseason debut with his new team.

Former Celtics star Brown did not play, alongside stars and veterans LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Guard VJ Edgecombe had 19 points; Jabari Walker added 14 points and five rebounds, while rookie Labaron Philon Jr. chipped in 14 points and seven assists in a losing effort for the 76ers.

Philadelphia’s prized court general Tyrese Maxey struggled with his shot and was held to just eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Overall, Boston dominated the Sixers on the boards, 70-41, including an 18-7 difference in offensive rebounds, and put up 11 more shot attempts than Philadelphia. / RSC