JAYSON Tatum erupted for 41 points, including 28 in the first half, as the Boston Celtics ended their four-game losing streak with a 131-116 victory over the Washington Wizards in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Boston took control with a 46-point second quarter, scoring 10 three-pointers to build an imposing 80-49 halftime advantage.

Washington mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, trimming the deficit to five points, but Boston managed to hold on for the victory.

The Celtics remained unbeaten in NBA Cup play, while the Wizards were mathematically eliminated from the competition.

Paul George chipped in 28 points for Boston, while Neemias Queta added 21. Anthony Davis led Washington with 33 points and 13 rebounds. Kyshawn George added 24 points, while rookie AJ Dybantsa posted 20 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. Trae Young finished with 17 points and 12 assists.

Dybantsa’s bank shot brought Washington within 117-112, but Tatum answered with a layup before Boston’s Baylor Scheierman buried a three-pointer to help seal the win.

Boston will face Atlanta on Friday (Saturday in PH), with the winner securing the top spot in their NBA Cup group.

The defeat ended Washington’s three-game winning streak. The Wizards have not won four consecutive games since putting together a six-game run in January 2023.

Pistons 104, Magic 86

Isaiah Joe scored 21 points and Daniss Jenkins added 15 as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Orlando Magic, 104-86, in another NBA Cup matchup, the AP reported.

Playing without leading scorer Cade Cunningham who is sidelined by a knee injury, Detroit also received 13 points from Ron Holland to improve to 2-1 in group play.

The Pistons handed Orlando its first defeat in this year’s competition, preventing the Magic from clinching East Group A.

Desmond Bane paced Orlando with 21 points, while Franz Wagner chipped in 20.

Orlando must now wait for Detroit, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, and Toronto to complete their group-stage schedules before finding out whether it advances to the knockout round.

Joe, making his first start for Detroit after spending four seasons with Oklahoma City, scored 14 points in the second half. He hit three consecutive treys in the fourth quarter to put the game beyond Orlando’s reach.

Mavericks 120, Nuggets 101

Cooper Flagg recorded 24 points and matched his career high with 12 assists as the Dallas Mavericks turned back the Denver Nuggets, 120-101, to strengthen their bid for the NBA Cup group title.

The victory extended Dallas’ winning streak to four games and put the Mavericks in control of West Group A, with both teams entering Tuesday’s contest unbeaten at 2-0.

Dallas could secure a knockout-round berth as early as Wednesday if Phoenix loses to Houston.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, have yet to advance beyond the group stage in the NBA Cup but remain in contention for a wild-card spot.

The Mavericks dominated the interior, outscoring Denver 68-38 in points in the paint and 35-7 in fast-break points.

Reserve P.J. Washington Jr. had 14 points after missing the previous two games because of illness.

Flagg also tallied his 11th career 20-point double-double, tying Dwight Howard for the second-most by a teenager in NBA history. LeBron James holds the record with 18.

Flagg will turn 20 on Dec. 21. / LBG