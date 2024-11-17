Celtics win in OT as Tatum sinks 3

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 126-123 on Saturday night (Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, PH time).

Tatum finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 27 points. Al Horford and Derrick White scored 18 points apiece.

Toronto has lost seven straight and failed to register its first road win of the season despite getting a career-high 35 points from Jakob Poeltl, who finished 16 of 19 from the field with 12 rebounds. RJ Barrett added 25 points and 10 rebounds.

With the game tied at 112 in regulation, Barrett connected on a runner in the lane and was fouled by Brown with 59 seconds remaining. But Barrett missed his ensuing free throw.

Boston’s Neemias Queta, who started in place of Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy), scored a driving layup on Boston’s next possession.

The Raptors entered with Scottie Barnes (orbital fracture) and Bruce Brown (right knee) on the mend. They dodged another big injury. Bruno Fernando was helped off the court in the second quarter after landing awkwardly on a teammate’s foot while pulling down a rebound. But he was able to return.

The Celtics improved to 11-3 and avoided losing for the third time at TD Garden this season.

With the game tied at 123, Toronto won a coach’s challenge on an out of bounds call that originally was awarded to Boston. But Barrett had his driving layup attempt blocked by Queta, giving the ball back to the Celtics with 20.2 seconds remaining.

The Raptors outscored the Celtics 76-42 in the paint. Boston gave up 68 points to Atlanta during its NBA Cup loss to the Hawks earlier this week.

Lakers 104, Pelicans 99

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis had 31 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to five games with a 104-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron James highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of pivotal 3-pointers in the final minutes, but his career-long four-game triple-double streak came to an end.

Rookie Dalton Knecht hit five 3s to finish with a career-high 27 points in a spot start for the Lakers.

One night after posting 40 points and 12 rebounds in a victory at San Antonio, Davis reached the 30-point plateau for the eighth time in 12 games played this season.

Brandon Ingram scored 32 points, and reserve Jaylen Nowell scored 16 points for the Pelicans, who’ve lost 10 of their last 12 games.

Cam Reddish (lower right leg) did not play for the Lakers after leaving Friday night’s game in San Antonio earlier than usual. ... Austin Reaves scored 10 points but missed seven of nine 3-point shots.

Although forward Trey Murphy III was given the night off as he works his way back from a preseason hamstring injury, injury-depleted New Orleans kept the game competitive with grit and energy. Despite having just 10 players in uniform, the Pelicans led 56-46 at halftime but couldn’t quite get the win.

Right after a clutch 3 by Ingram gave the Pelicans a late two-point lead, James responded with consecutive 3s to put the Lakers up 101-97 with 37 seconds left.

The Lakers outscored the Pelicans in the paint, 52-40.

Mavericks 110, Spurs 93

DALLAS — Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford scored 22 points apiece as the Dallas Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 110-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs, who played without star center Victor Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama, last season’s unanimous selection as NBA Rookie of the Year, was sidelined with a bruised right knee and is day to day. He got hurt during a home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Zach Collins, Wembanyama’s replacement in the starting lineup, led the Spurs with a season-high 20 points. Julian Champagnie scored 13, all in the first half.

Gafford set a season high for points as Dallas got a season-best 54 from its bench.

Irving missed the previous game with a right shoulder sprain.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic, sixth in the NBA coming in at 29.3 points per game, had 16 — one above his season low. He added six rebounds and six assists in a season-low 28 minutes.

Elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 121-117 and the Charlotte Hornets nipped the Milwaukee Bucks 115-114. / AP