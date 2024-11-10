China approves $840B plan to refinance local government debt, boost slowing economy

CHINA on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, approved a six trillion yuan ($839 billion) plan to help local governments refinance their mountains of debt, in the latest push to rev up growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The plan will be implemented over the next three years, Xu Hongcai, vice chairman of the National People’s Congress’s financial and economic committee, said at a news conference Friday.

Finance Minister Lan Fo’an estimated that the hidden debt of local governments was 14.3 trillion yuan ($2 trillion) at the end of 2023. Hidden debt refers to debt that has not been disclosed publicly.

Lan said two trillion yuan would be allocated each year from 2024 to 2026 to help local governments resolve their debts. He estimated that the amount of hidden debt will drop to 2.3 trillion yuan ($320.9 billion) by the end of 2028.

Officials also said Friday the ceiling to issue special bonds will be raised to 35.52 trillion yuan ($4.96 billion) from 29.52 trillion yuan ($4.12 billion) for local governments.

Lan said that the implementation of such a large-scale replacement measure indicates a “fundamental shift” in China’s approach to debt restructuring and said that China’s government debt risk was “controllable.”

Analysts have called for bold, multi-trillion-yuan measures to reinvigorate the world’s second-largest economy, which has yet to bounce back fully from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local government debts have ballooned partly due to high spending and low tax revenues during the pandemic, but also due to a downturn in the property industry since sales of land use rights, a key source of local government revenue, have sagged. / AP