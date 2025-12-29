China holds drills around Taiwan

NANJING — The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) began drills code-named “Justice Mission 2025” around Taiwan on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, spokesperson Shi Yi said.

The command dispatched army, navy, air force and rocket force troops to conduct drills in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, southwest, southeast and east of Taiwan, Shi said.

The drills focus on sea-air combat readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, blockades on key ports and areas and all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain, he said.

“With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan Island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint assaults to test their joint operations capabilities,” he said.

He called the maneuvers a stern warning against “Taiwan Independence” separatist forces and external interference. He described the drills as a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity.

The operation follows the US announcement of a massive package of arms sales to Taiwan valued at more than $10 billion. China previously warned that US support would accelerate the push of the Taiwan Strait toward a dangerous situation of military confrontation and war. / XINHUA