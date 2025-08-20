China, India to keep ties on track

NEW DELHI — China and India on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, agreed to sustain the momentum of bilateral ties.

The agreement followed talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Wang said China and India, as the world’s two largest developing nations with a combined population of 2.8 billion, should act with global responsibility and promote multipolarity. He noted that bilateral ties are showing a positive trend, with exchanges resuming and peace maintained in border areas.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Wang said China and India should view each other as partners, pursue common development and expand cooperation.

Jaishankar said relations have improved from their lowest point, with cooperation in various fields moving toward normalization. He expressed gratitude to China for facilitating Indian pilgrims’ visits to Xizang and reaffirmed that Taiwan is part of China.

He said India is ready to use the anniversary as an opportunity to deepen trust, enhance trade and people-to-people exchanges, and maintain peace in border areas. He also pledged support for China’s hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin.

The ministers also discussed international and regional issues of mutual concern. / XINHUA