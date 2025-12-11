China launches Lijian-1 rocket with 9 satellites

JIUQUAN — China launched the Lijian-1 carrier rocket on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, sending nine satellites into orbit from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Also identified as the Kinetica-1 Y11, the rocket carried payloads for international clients from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Nepal alongside domestic satellites.

International cooperation

Meng Xiangfu, the mission’s deputy chief commander, confirmed the launch included payloads for three international users. The UAE-led satellite 813 is designed for climate and environmental observation, while Egypt’s SPNEX will monitor ionospheric dynamics and climate change. A Nepali non-profit spearheaded the Slippers2Sat project, an educational initiative aimed at empowering students in marginalized communities to design CubeSats. CAS Space, the developer of the Lijian-1, has now served 32 satellite customers, including six international clients.

Domestic innovations

The mission deployed China’s first remote-sensing satellite for the power industry, the Jixing High-Resolution 07D01. With a spatial resolution of more than 0.5 meters, the satellite can monitor transmission lines and pylons with five times the precision of current systems. The payload also included two satellites dedicated to water resource monitoring and urban management in Hefei.

Intelligent systems

Chief designer Shi Xiaoning described the rocket as having “the ability to think” due to its intelligent control algorithms and software. The system allows for real-time trajectory adjustment and remote operations. “By integrating cloud platforms and big data, the system autonomously collects and processes ground test data,” Shi said. “It incorporates automated verification of data accuracy and operational limits, facilitating fully remote, single-command launch operations without the need for on-site personnel.” / XINHUA