China, ROK agree to deepen economic, diplomatic ties

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Republic of Korea (ROK) President Lee Jae Myung in Beijing on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, with both sides agreeing to enhance their bilateral strategic partnership, expand practical cooperation and strengthen multilateral coordination.

It was Lee’s first visit to China since taking office. The two leaders have met twice and conducted reciprocal visits, reflecting the importance both sides attach to China-ROK relations.

Enhancing strategic partnership

China has consistently placed relations with the ROK high on its regional diplomatic agenda and maintained continuity and stability in its policy toward the ROK, Xi said.

He said China is willing to work with the ROK to uphold friendly cooperation, adhere to mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, promote the bilateral strategic partnership along a healthy path, improve the well-being of both peoples, and contribute to regional and global peace and development.

Xi called on both sides to enhance mutual trust, respect each other’s development paths, accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns, and resolve differences through dialogue and consultation.

Lee said the ROK hopes to use the first head-of-state diplomatic meeting of the year to consolidate the momentum of the comprehensive recovery and development of bilateral relations, seek common ground while reserving differences, deepen the ROK-China strategic cooperative partnership, and open a new chapter in bilateral ties.

He said the ROK respects China’s core interests and major concerns and adheres to the one-China principle.

Dong Xiangrong, a senior fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said head-of-state diplomacy has played a guiding role in China-ROK relations by sending a positive signal for improved ties and contributing to stronger political trust and economic and trade cooperation.

Dong said both sides need to accommodate each other’s major concerns, including the Taiwan question, and maintain a stable cooperative relationship as important trading partners.

Achieving more cooperation results

China and the ROK share close economic ties, with deeply intertwined industrial and supply chains, Xi said, adding that bilateral cooperation remains mutually beneficial.

He said the two countries should align development strategies, strengthen policy coordination, expand shared interests, and achieve more cooperation results in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, green industries and the silver economy.

Bilateral economic and trade cooperation has supported the economic and social development of both countries, Lee said. He added that the ROK looks forward to seizing opportunities from China’s 15th Five-Year Plan to achieve more practical cooperation results.

After the talks, Xi and Lee witnessed the signing of 15 cooperation documents covering scientific and technological innovation, ecological protection, transportation, and economic and trade cooperation.

Yang Xiyu, a researcher at the China Institute of International Studies, said economic and trade cooperation has long served as a stabilizing force and driving engine in China-ROK relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Yang said both countries should build on traditional strengths and deepen cooperation, particularly in economy, trade and technology.

Shared responsibilities

China and the ROK share responsibilities in safeguarding regional peace and promoting global development, Xi said, adding that both countries should make the right strategic choices and stand on the right side of history.

More than 80 years ago, the two peoples made significant sacrifices and won victory against Japanese militarism, Xi said. He added that both countries should work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War II and maintain peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

As beneficiaries of economic globalization, China and the ROK should oppose protectionism and uphold true multilateralism, Xi said, contributing to an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization.

Lee said the ROK is willing to strengthen multilateral coordination with China and contribute to global prosperity and development. He also wished China success in hosting this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Dong said that amid renewed signs of Japanese militarism, China and the ROK should share a common position to maintain regional peace and jointly oppose protectionism while defending free trade. / XINHUA