China’s economy grows 4.9% in Q3

HONG KONG — China’s economy slowed in the summer as global demand for its exports faltered and the ailing property sector sank deeper into crisis, the government said Wednesday.

The world’s second-largest economy expanded at a 4.9 percent annual pace in July-September, beating analysts’ forecasts of about 4.5 percent, official data show. But that was much slower than the 6.3 percent annual growth rate of the previous quarter.

The Chinese government has acted to help the economy with various policies, raising spending on building ports and other infrastructure, cutting interest rates and easing curbs on home-buying. But economists say wider reforms are needed to address long-term problems that are stifling growth.

Officials from the National Bureau of Statistics cautioned that global realities were becoming “more complex and grave” and warned that demand from Chinese consumers and businesses is has not bounced back as much as hoped for after the pandemic.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said that although the numbers beat expectations China’s economy is “not out of the woods by any means.”

“This growth suggests a modest improvement in the Chinese economy. However, there are ongoing calls for increased policy support to maintain consistent growth, as there are concerns about the sustainability of the recovery,” Innes said in a note.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew by 1.3 percent in the third quarter, compared to the .8 percent growth seen in the April-to-June quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, China’s economy grew 5.2 percent compared to the same period last year, suggesting it is on track with Beijing’s target of about five percent growth for 2023.

The ruling Communist Party has in the past decade deliberately sought to shift away from a reliance on government-led investment in massive infrastructure projects to one that is driven more by consumer demand as is typical of other major economies.