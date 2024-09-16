China’s economy softens in August

CHINA’S economy softened in August, extending a slowdown in industrial activity and real estate prices as Beijing faces pressure to ramp up spending to stimulate demand.

Data published by the National Bureau of Statistics Saturday showed weakening activity across industrial production, retail sales and real estate this month compared to July.

“We should be aware that the adverse impacts arising from the changes in the external environment are increasing,” said Liu Aihua, the bureau’s chief economist in a news conference.

Liu said that demand remained insufficient at home, and the sustained economic recovery still confronts multiple difficulties and challenges.

China has been grappling with a lagging economy post-Covid 19, with weak consumer demand, persistent deflationary pressures and a contraction in factory activity.

Chinese leaders have ramped up investment in manufacturing to rev up an economy that stalled during the pandemic and is still growing slower than hoped.

Beijing also has to deal with increasing pressure to implement large-scale stimulus measures to boost economic growth.

While industrial production rose by 4.5 percent in August compared to a year ago, it declined from July’s 5.1 percent growth, according to the bureau’s data released.

Retail sales grew 2.1 percent from the same time last year, slower than the 2.7 percent increase last month.

Fixed asset investment rose by 3.4 percent from January to August, down from 3.6 percent in the first

seven months.

Meanwhile, investment in real estate declined by 10.2 percent from January to August, compared to last year.

The figures released Saturday come after trade data for August saw imports grow just 0.5 percent compared to a year ago. / AP