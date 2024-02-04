Clark sets Pebble Beach record with 60

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark had an unforgettable round at hallowed Pebble Beach when everything went his way and every putt seemed to go in. It gave him the course record Sunday (PH time) with a 12-under 60.

It also might be enough to give him another big title and $3.6 million without hitting another shot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clark was inches away from a sub-60 round on a cold, soggy course, a performance so remarkable it was nine shots better than the field average. He made five putts from 25 feet or longer. He made bogey with perhaps his best putt of the day after hitting a chip left-handed.

He finished one shot ahead of Ludvig Aberg, who missed a long eagle putt of his own on the par-5 18th hole and shot 67.

On the par-3 17th, Clark’s 15-foot birdie putt stopped an inch in front of the cup. His 25-foot eagle putt for 59 on the final hole also was short by a few inches.