Classic rivalry looms in East semis

A NEW chapter to franchise rivalry will unfold for the New York Knicks regardless of who they face in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The Knicks have already advanced into the second round after eliminating the Atlanta Hawks and are waiting for the winner between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics and 76ers play Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

Regardless of whether the Celtics or the 76ers win, the Knicks share a deep and storied playoff history with both franchises.

The rivalry between the Knicks and the Celtics is one of the oldest and most storied in NBA history. They have met in the playoffs 15 times. Boston leads the all-time playoff series edge 9–6.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between the Knicks and the 76ers is one of the most intense and gritty matchups in the NBA.

The two franchises played in the playoffs 10 times, with Philadelphia holding a 7–3 lead in series victories. However, the Knicks won the most recent and perhaps most emotional battle in 2024. / RSC