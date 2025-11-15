Clippers break slide

JAMES Harden scored 41 points with 14 rebounds and 11 assists — his first triple-double of the season and the 82nd of his career — to lead the Los Angeles Clippers past the Dallas Mavericks 133-127 in double overtime Friday night (Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, PH time) in NBA Cup group play.

Harden scored 10 points across the two extra periods, including four in the second OT, as the Clippers (4-8) snapped a six-game skid and moved to 2-0 in the tournament.

Ivica Zubac added a season-high 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Bogdan Bogdanovic hit five three-pointers and finished with 21 off

the bench.

Dallas (3-10), now 0-2 in group play, got 28 points each from Naji Marshall — making his first start of the season — and D’Angelo Russell. The Mavericks have dropped three straight games and seven of eight.

Harden buried two triples in the first OT, then pushed the Clippers ahead 129-125 with a pair of free throws and a driving layup early in the second.

Los Angeles stretched the lead to six before two late turnovers by Russell. The Mavs briefly thought they stole the first OT when Daniel Gafford was called for goaltending on a Harden attempt with 1.4 seconds left, but the replay overturned the call.

Dallas’ frontcourt remained depleted. Dereck Lively II returned after missing nine games with a knee sprain and posted four points and five boards in limited minutes. Anthony Davis missed his eighth straight game with a calf strain, and P.J. Washington Jr. was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The Clippers were again without Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and continued adjusting to Bradley Beal’s season-ending hip fracture.

Warriors 109, Spurs 108

Stephen Curry erupted for a season-high 49 points and hit two free throws with six seconds remaining as Golden State edged San Antonio 109-108 for its first NBA Cup win.

Curry shot 16 of 26 from the field and 9 of 17 from deep. The Warriors swept the two-game set in San Antonio with late rallies in both.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, but the Spurs fell to 1-1 in Cup play.

The matchup turned feisty in the fourth quarter, with officials separating Wembanyama and Draymond Green multiple times as they jostled on inbounds plays. Green fouled out moments after a waved-off Wembanyama alley-oop dunk.

Wembanyama blocked Jimmy Butler’s layup with 33 seconds left, but the Spurs couldn’t extend their lead. De’Aaron Fox missed a jumper with 12 seconds remaining, then fouled Curry on the next possession. Fox’s final attempt at the buzzer also missed. He finished with 24 points and 10 assists. Julian Champagnie added 14.

Butler scored 21 for Golden State, while Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard had 10 apiece.

Elsewhere, the Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 105-98, Detroit Pistons topped Philadelphia 76ers 114-105, Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Sacramento Kings 124-110, New York Knicks outscored Miami Heat 140-130, Houston Rockets rolled past Portland 140-116, Los Angeles Lakers won 118-104 in New Orleans, and the Milwaukee outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 147-134. / FROM THE WIRES