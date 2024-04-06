Clippers hand Jazz 11th straight loss

LOS ANGELES--Terance Mann scored 19 points to lead eight players in double figures and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Utah 131-102 on April 6, 2024, sending the Jazz to their 11th consecutive loss.

Kawhi Leonard sat out his third straight game with a sore right knee for the Clippers, but they never needed their superstar.

James Harden had his third triple-double of the season with 13 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Ivica Zubac had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Paul George added 14 points as the Clippers swept a back-to-back, after beating Denver 102-100 on Thursday.

“We took care of business, we didn’t play around,” George said. “We just had force from the start of the game. We did a great job of just staying focused.”

It was the Clippers’ first time with eight players in double figures since May 16, 2021, at Oklahoma City.

Talen Horton-Tucker led Utah with 17 points off the bench. Omer Yurtseven, who started for the injured Walker Kessler, had 12 points and seven rebounds. Utah’s bench outscored the starters, 63-39.

The Clippers ran away from the opening tip. They had leads of 17-2, 26-7 and 36-11 on their way to a 41-16 lead after the first quarter in which they shot 74% from the field. Norman Powell hit his 150th 3-pointer off the bench to set a Clippers franchise record. He finished with 18 points. (AP)