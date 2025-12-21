Clippers handle Lakers

KAWHI Leonard poured in a season-high 32 points as the struggling Los Angeles Clippers leaned on their long-range shooting to defeat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 103-88 on Saturday night (Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, PH time), snapping a five-game losing streak.

According to the Associated Press, the Lakers lost NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic for the second half because of a lower leg contusion.

Doncic finished with 12 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes after missing his first six shots. He was coming off a monster performance of 45 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists against Utah on Thursday.

LeBron James, who turns 41 on Dec. 30, led the Lakers with a season-high 36 points.

James Harden made 21 points and 10 assists for the Clippers, while John Collins chipped in 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Clippers shot 16-of-43 from three-point range, with Leonard and Harden knocking down four apiece and Brook Lopez hitting three off the bench.

The Lakers struggled from deep, missing 32 three-pointers. James went 3-of-7, Doncic was 1-of-6, and Marcus Smart missed all nine of his attempts.

The Clippers, who had dropped 12 of their previous 15 games and sank to the bottom of the Western Conference, led wire to wire and survived a Lakers push early in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers cut the deficit to 80-73 after a rare six-point possession highlighted by Smart’s three free throws and a three-point play by James.

The Clippers responded with consecutive three-pointers from Collins and Harden, followed by Leonard’s dunk off a James turnover, to regain control. They closed out just their seventh win of the season despite losing Ivica Zubac to a left ankle injury in the first quarter.

Rui Hachimura missed his first start of the season for the Lakers with a sore groin and is expected to be out three to five days. The team is hopeful Deandre Ayton (left elbow) and Austin Reaves (left calf) will return soon.

Warriors 119, Suns 116

Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Jimmy Butler added 25 as the Golden State Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 119-116 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors survived a late surge from Phoenix after Jordan Goodwin’s three-pointer cut the lead to two with 1:10 remaining. Butler responded with a driving layup and a free throw to complete a three-point play, and Curry sealed the victory at the line and with a final basket in the closing seconds.

Curry finished the night with nine rebounds and six assists to complement his 5-of-6 shooting performance in the final period.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 38 points, while Dillon Brooks added 22. Phoenix opened the game shooting a blistering 70.8 percent in the first quarter to build a 44-32 lead, but the Suns were eventually hampered by foul trouble.

Draymond Green was ejected with 10:39 remaining in the first half after receiving back-to-back technical fouls — the first for shoving Collin Gillespie and the second for arguing the call. Warriors coach Steve Kerr also received a technical foul while protesting Green’s departure.

Elsewhere, Houston beat Denver 115-101, Boston defeated Toronto 112-96, the 76ers topped the Mavericks 121-114, Pelicans routed Pacers 128-109, Detroit Pistons cruised past Charlotte Hornets 112-86, Washington won 130-122 at Memphis, Orlando triumphed 128-127 in overtime at Utah, and Portland beat Sacramento 98-93. / LBG