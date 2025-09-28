Coach Reeve suspended for Game 4

MINNESOTA Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has been slapped with one one-game suspension by the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) for her behavior and comments during and following the 84-76 Lynx loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (PH time).

Reeve, will serve the suspension on Monday when the Lynx play the Mercury in Game 4 of the teams’ semifinals series in Phoenix. She was also fined.

Minnesota trails the best-of-five series 2-1.

“Her conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection with 21.8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, inappropriate comments made to fans when exiting the court, and remarks made in a post-game press conference,” the league said in a statement.

It’s believed to be the first time in the history of the WNBA that a coach has been suspended for a playoff game. / RSC