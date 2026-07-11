Contender or ghost of the past?

FORMER champ Conor McGregor makes his Octagon return on Saturday (Sunday, PH time) for the first time in five years, fighting against Max Holloway in a five-round welterweight main event of the UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Questions are raised if McGregor (22-6 MMA) will be in his dominant form or just a shadow of his old self in his first UFC match after sustaining a broken tibia in a fight versus Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

In his usual manner, McGregor presents himself as a solid contender at the age of 37 in the welterweight class.

“The OG champ-champ, coming for the triple crown,” McGregor said in an article posted at the Irish Sun.

“Sounds like a hell of a story to me,” he added.

McGregor also taunted Holloway, claiming he couldn’t do any real damage, to which Holloway responded with fire.

“We’re gonna find out,” Holloway said. “I’m drowning his ass.”

After dominating the 145- and 155-pound divisions for over ten years, Max Holloway (27-9 MMA) is officially moving up to welterweight.

Fresh off losing his belt to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March, the 34-year-old is motivated to settle an old score with McGregor and immediately position himself for a 170-pound title shot. / RSC