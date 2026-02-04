Cunningham delivers as Pistons nudge Nuggets

ALL-STAR Cade Cunningham finished with 29 points and 10 assists as the Detroit Pistons edged the Denver Nuggets, 124-121, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, PH time).

According to an Associated Press report, all-Star Jalen Duren added 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Duncan Robinson chipped in 20 points for the Pistons, who have won five of their last six games.

Detroit previously beat Denver, 109-107, on Jan. 27 and was coming off a franchise-record 53-point victory after routing the Brooklyn Nets, 130-77, on Sunday.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 32 points and eight assists, while Nikola Jokic tallied 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Denver never led in the contest, but Jokic pulled the Nuggets within two possessions, 112-107, with 2:33 remaining. After a Detroit miss, Murray drained a three-pointer to cut the deficit to two.

Tobias Harris answered with a three-pointer on Detroit’s next trip and both teams traded baskets to make it 117-112 with 1:15 left. Detroit eventually got a defensive stop with 33 seconds remaining and sealed the win at the free-throw line.

The Pistons seized control in the second quarter, outscoring Denver 37-23 to build a 69-50 halftime lead. Cunningham had 17 points and seven assists in the first half, while Jokic was limited to seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Detroit pushed its lead to 20 early in the third period, but Denver trimmed the deficit to 93-80 heading into the fourth.

Earlier Tuesday, Detroit traded guard Jaden Ivey for Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric in a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls. Huerter and Saric were not available for the game.

Elsewhere, Utah won 131-122 at Indiana, Los Angeles Lakers defeated Brooklyn 125-109, New York beat Washington 132-101, Atlanta topped Miami 127-115, the Milwaukee Bucks downed the Chicago Bulls 131-115, Boston triumphed 110-100 at Dallas, Oklahoma City Thunder beat Orlando Magic 128-92, Philadelphia defeated Golden State 113-94 and Phoenix won 130-125 at Portland. / LBG