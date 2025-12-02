Cunningham lifts Pistons past Hawks in 99-98 thriller

CADE Cunningham tallied eight of his 18 points in the final 3:21 as the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 99-98 on Monday night (Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

Atlanta had a final chance with 0.1 seconds left, but Jalen Johnson couldn’t convert a tip-in as time expired. Jalen Duren had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit, which has now won 15 of its last 17 games. Caris LeVert added 14 points and delivered two crucial defensive plays in the closing minutes.

Johnson finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who had won four of five. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 26 points, and Onyeka Okongwu scored 20.

Neither team led by more than five until LeVert’s basket put Detroit ahead 74-68 at the end of the third quarter. The Pistons controlled the offensive glass for most of the game but were hindered by turnovers, committing 22 through the first three periods.

Alexander-Walker tied it at 82 with 7:06 remaining, but Cunningham answered with a jumper for a 91-89 lead. LeVert then forced turnovers on consecutive Atlanta possessions, turning one into a layup before Cunningham hit two free throws to make it 95-89.

Cunningham later missed a three-pointer, and Johnson and Alexander-Walker hit back-to-back 3s to tie it at 95 with 1:12 left.

Cunningham’s jumper put Detroit ahead again, and he added a reverse layup with 17 seconds remaining for a 99-95 lead. Alexander-Walker made a 3 to cut it to one, but the Hawks couldn’t capitalize after Daniss Jenkins missed two free throws with 1.2 seconds left.

Wizards 129, Bucks 126

In Washington, CJ McCollum scored 28 points, including a key three-pointer with 14.4 seconds to go, to lift the Wizards past the Milwaukee Bucks 129-126, the AP reported. Washington, which recently ended a 14-game skid, has now won two of three.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points but went 6 of 11 from the free-throw line. Khris Middleton hit two late three-pointers for the Wizards, including one that put them ahead with 52 seconds left.

Magic 125, Bulls 120

Desmond Bane scored 37 points, 18 coming in the fourth quarter, to help the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 125-120. His go-ahead three-pointer with 3:23 left sparked an 8-0 run that carried the Magic to their sixth win in seven games. Franz Wagner added 25 points, while Anthony Black had 22 and nine rebounds off the bench.

Josh Giddey had 22 points, nine rebounds, and six assists for the Bulls.

Jazz 133, Rockets 125

In Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 133-125 behind the 29 points from Lauri Markkanen and 28 from Keyonte George.

Kevin Durant scored 32 for Houston, with 16 in the fourth quarter, while Alperen Sengun added 31 points and 14 assists. George hit five late free throws and added a key steal to secure the Jazz victory.

Also Monday, the Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 140-123, Brooklyn beat Charlotte 116-103, Cleveland won 135-119 at Indiana, Dallas topped Denver 131-121, and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 125-108. / LBG