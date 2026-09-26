Curry admits ‘Father Time’ is closing in

GOLDEN State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry admitted that thoughts of retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA) come to his mind with the understanding that “Father Time” is inevitable.

However, the 38-year-old sharpshooter made it clear that while retirement stays on his mind, he will not be stepping away anytime soon, maintaining his core mission to bring the Warriors back to championship glory.

Retirement speculation mounted after Curry was limited to just 43 games last season due to patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee.

Despite his limited availability, Curry still put up impressive numbers, averaging 26.6 points per game.

Curry reassured fans that he remains fully capable of competing at an elite level as he prepares to lead the Warriors’ rebound in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

“I still have a lot to accomplish out there on the court. And I still love to play the game. I still feel like I can play at a high level,” Curry said in an article posted at Yahoo.com.

Curry is currently eligible to sign a two-year contract extension worth $136.7 million with Golden State. The unsigned extension has fueled further chatter surrounding the future plans of the four-time NBA champion. / RSC